Ukrainian drones damage bridge over river near Rostov

Debris from unmanned aerial vehicles damaged the roadway of a bridge over the Mius River in Rostov Region, Governor Yuri Slyusar said. Two crawler cranes were also damaged, and there were no casualties in the incident.

The damaged bridge is located at the 97th kilometer of the R-280 highway, in Neklinovsky District. According to the governor, the debris fell after an air attack in the morning.

“This morning, as a result of an air attack and the fall of UAV debris at the 97th kilometer of the R-280 highway in Neklinovsky District, the roadway of the bridge over the Mius River was damaged. Construction equipment—two crawler cranes—was also damaged. There were no casualties,” Yuri Slyusar wrote.

The statement did not provide details on the extent of the damage to the bridge, traffic arrangements or the timeline for restoring the roadway.