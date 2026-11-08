Lukashenko chopped wood in support of journalists

Alexander Lukashenko took part in the fifth wood-chopping championship for media representatives in Belarus. The competition is being held near the Vyacha Reservoir in the Minsk District, with 37 media teams taking part.

The president did not remain merely an observer and demonstrated his axe skills himself. “So that journalists know they are not working alone,” Lukashenko said, explaining his participation in the competition. At the end of the demonstration, he left his autograph on the axe handle and presented it to the participants.

The programme includes individual and team wood-chopping, splitting a log with an axe, and relay competitions. The organisers prepared the fifth edition of the championship on the banks of the Vyacha, where journalists compete in various strength and technical disciplines.

Lukashenko also took part in 2022

This is not Lukashenko’s first participation in such an event. In November 2022, he visited the championship for journalists and demonstrated how large logs are split using a log splitter and a sledgehammer. The president also split a smaller piece of wood himself at the time.

His appearance this time was again presented as support for the participants in the media championship, which has become an annual event near Minsk.