45 people remain missing after Russian strike on Komyshuvakha

45 people remain missing after the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region, said the head of the regional military administration, Mykhailo Semikin. So far, the bodies of 55 victims have been found under the rubble, and the identities of 29 of them have been established.

“The bodies of 55 victims have been pulled from the rubble. The identities of 29 people have already been established,” Semikin said. According to him, some of the people still listed as missing are likely among the bodies that have already been found.

Search continues for a seventh day

Search and rescue operations are being carried out for a seventh day following the Russian strike on November 2. A school building in Komyshuvakha, where humanitarian aid was being distributed, was hit.

The operation is being hampered by constant attacks by Russian drones. Due to the danger to the teams, rescuers periodically suspend their work. Semikin said that it is not currently possible to predict when the search will end.

Rescue equipment damaged

On Sunday, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle attacked employees of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service who were working at the site of the strike. Rescue equipment was damaged in the attack.

By November 5, it had been reported that police officers and rescuers were among the victims. The death toll had reached 55 by November 7, but the process of identifying the victims is continuing.

Sources: pravda.com.ua