France to Take Part in Ukraine Talks in Abu Dhabi

France will take part in the talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine, which will be held on 10 and 11 November in Abu Dhabi. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said this in an interview with RTL radio.

“France will be in Abu Dhabi to take part in these discussions. I still cannot say who will represent France, but the country will undoubtedly be present,” Barrot said.

According to him, the Europeans will be “well represented” during the talks on the war in Ukraine. The French minister did not specify whether Paris would send a separate delegation or participate in a broader European format.

Europe insists on having a voice in the talks

Barrot said that in recent weeks, European countries had strengthened their involvement in diplomatic efforts and had made it clear that decisions about the future of the continent could not be made without taking their positions into account.

“France will ensure that Europe's voice is heard, because Europe is the party most directly affected,” the French foreign minister stressed.

The trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi was announced by US envoy Steve Witkoff. Delegations from the United States, Russia and Ukraine are expected to discuss ending the war, post-war security guarantees and possible steps to reduce tensions.

The composition of the French delegation has not yet been announced. Nor has it been specified whether other European countries will send their representatives to Abu Dhabi, beyond Barrot's statement that the Europeans will be represented.

Sources: uk.marketscreener.com, apnews.com, axios.com