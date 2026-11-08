At least 200,000 people protest in Amsterdam for Palestine

At least 200,000 people took part in the “Red Line” protest in Amsterdam, the organizers said. This was the fourth major demonstration in the Netherlands in which participants called on the government to take more decisive action toward Israel over the war in Gaza.

The estimate of the number of demonstrators is preliminary. According to a spokesperson for “Amnesty International,” it is based on data from crowd-control systems and video recordings made from the air.

Amsterdam’s Museumplein was filled with people wearing red clothes and carrying Palestinian flags. The protesters called on the Netherlands to increase political, economic and diplomatic pressure on Israel and to end any support that, according to the organizers, contributes to the continuation of the violence in Gaza.

“No one is free until Palestine is free”

Among the speakers was Palestinian journalist Amal Helles, who fled Gaza for the Netherlands. She thanked the participants for having “drawn this red line” and said: “No one is free until Palestine is free.”

Former minister Lilianne Ploumen and Palestinian activist Omar Barghouti also spoke on stage. Former mayors Josias van Aartsen and Job Cohen also joined the march.

The demonstration was organized by a coalition of 13 organizations, including “Amnesty International,” “Oxfam Novib,” “Save the Children,” PAX, the Palestinian Community in the Netherlands and other groups supporting the Palestinian cause.

Fourth protest in a year and a half

After the rally, participants were due to march from Museumplein along a route around Vondelpark, ending back at the square.

The previous demonstration in Amsterdam, held in October 2025, drew around 250,000 people, according to the organizers, and was described as the largest protest in the Netherlands in the past two decades. The first two protests took place in The Hague. For those events, the organizers announced 100,000 and 150,000 participants, respectively.

As with the current protest, the organizers identified the main goal as calling on the Netherlands to comply with international law and use its influence to end the war in Gaza.

Sources: ad.nl, nos.nl, metronieuws.nl