Romania Scrambles Fighter Jets After Detecting Aerial Targets

Romania’s radar system detected two aerial targets near Snake Island in the Black Sea, Romania’s Ministry of National Defence reported. Both were observed in Ukrainian airspace, but due to their proximity to the Romanian border, measures were taken to monitor the situation and warn the population.

The first target was detected about 30 kilometres east of Snake Island. Two F-18 aircraft belonging to the Spanish Air Force, which are on duty as part of the “Air Policing” mission, took off from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base.

The National Military Command Centre notified the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, and at 14:02 a RO-ALERT message was sent to residents of the eastern part of Tulcea County.

“The target disappeared from the radar east of Sulina,” Romania’s Ministry of National Defence reported.

Later, radars detected a new aerial target about 55 kilometres west of Snake Island. Two NH-90 helicopters belonging to the Spanish Armed Forces took off to track it. The air alert was cancelled at 15:26, while according to the Tulcea Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, no calls had been received on telephone number 112.

New Alert Near the Border with Ukraine

Later in the day, another aerial target was detected in Ukrainian airspace, about 4 kilometres north of the village of Chilia Veche and close to the Romanian border. The Ministry of National Defence sent two Romanian F-16 fighter jets from Fetești Air Base.

Because of the new target, a second RO-ALERT message was sent at 16:51, this time to residents in the northern part of Tulcea County. Residents were urged to remain calm and take shelter in basements or protective shelters, and, if none were available, to stay indoors, away from windows and exterior walls.

Romanian authorities have not reported that the aerial targets entered Romanian airspace.

Sources: agerpres.ro, news.ro