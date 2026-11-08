Russian drones hit Kremenchuk, 16-year-old injured

Russian forces attacked Kremenchuk in Poltava region with strike drones. Hits were recorded at two locations in the city, damaging an apartment building and a hotel. Fires broke out in both buildings, the Poltava Regional Military Administration reported.

A 16-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. It was later clarified that the total number of injured people was four. Three of them received medical assistance at the scene.

“According to preliminary data, a 16-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and has been hospitalized. Rescue teams evacuated 15 people,” the Poltava Regional Military Administration reported.

Emergency services worked to bring the fires under control and evacuate people from the affected buildings. The damage assessment is preliminary, and the consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

Sources: pravda.com.ua