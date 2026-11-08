Explosions heard on Iran’s Qeshm Island

Explosions have been heard on Iran’s Qeshm Island, Iranian media report. IRNA says that two explosions were heard in the eastern part of the island, which is located in the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier reports described explosions in several locations on Qeshm, but so far there has been no independent confirmation of four separate explosions.

Iranian state television also reports explosions in Jask, Sirik and Bandar Abbas, in the southern province of Hormozgan. The cause of the explosions has not been established. “The explosions may be linked to Iran’s military operations,” state television said, without providing further details.

Reports about the origin of the explosions are contradictory. Tasnim initially reported two missile strikes on Qeshm, but later cited an informed source who said that the explosions were not caused by a missile impact. IRNA quoted local witnesses who spoke of two shells in the area of Soza, after an aircraft had been heard over the island.

There have been no official reports of casualties or damage on the island. The US military has not confirmed involvement in the incident. Separately from the reports of the explosions, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said that two oil tankers had caught fire after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz, but it has not been confirmed whether the two incidents are connected.

Sources: investing.com, apnews.com, rferl.org