Umerov to lead Ukrainian delegation in Abu Dhabi

Rustem Umerov will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the trilateral talks with Russia and the United States scheduled for November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi. This was reported by TSN and RBC-Ukraine, citing an adviser to the Ukrainian president and their own sources.

The team will include the head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, his first deputy, Serhii Kyslytsia, the chairman of the parliamentary group of “Servant of the People”, Davyd Arakhamia, and deputy head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Vadym Skibitskyi, RBC-Ukraine reports.

An analyst from the Foreign Intelligence Service team will also take part in the talks, but his name has not been announced. At the same time, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov will not travel to the United Arab Emirates.

“He will not be at the talks this time, but Skibitskyi is responsible for this area and will continue working with Hnatov,” the RBC-Ukraine source said.

Budanov confirmed his participation

Kyrylo Budanov confirmed to a correspondent of the American television network CBS News that he would be part of the Ukrainian delegation. According to TSN, he said that the talks in Abu Dhabi would not be the last or final ones.

“These talks are not the last ones. They are not final,” Budanov said.

According to him, it is difficult to predict in advance exactly what the parties will manage to agree on. He described Ukraine and Russia’s very readiness to engage in direct talks as a sign of some progress.

What the parties will discuss

The meeting in Abu Dhabi is planned as a two-day format involving delegations from Ukraine, Russia and the United States. The topics include ending the war, post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and the next steps towards peace, RBC-Ukraine reported.

According to the media outlet, representatives of European countries will also be in Abu Dhabi, with separate formats for talks planned with them. The trilateral consultations will take place without the participation of the countries’ leaders.

Sources: rbc.ua, tsn.ua, apnews.com