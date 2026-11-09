Pope Leo XIV urges Milei to protect democracy

Pope Leo XIV called on Argentine President Javier Milei and the country’s political leaders to protect democracy and use their words carefully. The pontiff delivered the message during his first speech in Buenos Aires, shortly after arriving in Argentina for the first papal visit to the country in nearly four decades.

Leo XIV met with Milei soon after landing. The two spoke at the presidential palace, the „Casa Rosada“, after which the pope took part in a meeting with representatives of the authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps at the „Libertad“ Palace.

„Democracy is also part of Argentina’s heritage, which must be preserved,“ Pope Leo XIV said.

He stressed that democracy is strengthened through a willingness to listen, careful use of language, the patient pursuit of consensus and the ability to regard people with different views as fellow citizens with a shared future.

The pope also pointed to the importance of citizens being free to choose their leaders at the ballot box, express their convictions and have confidence in the law. In his words, institutions must serve everyone, rather than individual political factions.

„Power is most authentic when it is exercised as service, when it looks beyond the immediate and uses its strength for the good of all,“ Leo XIV said.

He added that those in power have a duty to act cautiously, acknowledge the limits of the authority entrusted to them and direct their decisions toward the good of the entire community. The statement came against the backdrop of sharp political disputes surrounding Milei’s administration and his measures to cut state spending.

Message on the economy and social policy

The pope’s visit is taking place at a time when the Argentine president’s austerity policies have led to cuts in social spending. Milei, who receives strong support from U.S. President Donald Trump, has also been accused by critics of undermining democratic norms through attacks on the media and divisive rhetoric.

Leo XIV also spoke about the need for Argentina’s wealth to benefit everyone. He warned that corruption undermines trust in institutions and called for public resources to be directed toward the common good.

First papal visit since Francis’s absence

Leo XIV’s visit runs until November 11 and is the second leg of his 12-day tour of South America. His predecessor Francis, who was the first Argentine pope, did not return to his homeland during his 12-year pontificate.

Leo XIV’s itinerary includes a visit to a federal prison in Buenos Aires and a meeting at a center for people with intellectual and physical disabilities in Claypole, which has been affected by the government’s cuts. The visit thus places an emphasis on social policy and the fate of the most vulnerable groups.

Before being elected pope, Francis was archbishop of Buenos Aires and often criticized political leaders over social injustice and the country’s economic decline. Milei, who harshly insulted him during his campaign, later apologized and called him the most important Argentine in history.

Sources: abc17news.com, apnews.com, vaticannews.va