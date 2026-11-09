Russians shoot down more than 80 drones in the Leningrad Region; Kirishi hit

Fragments of an unmanned aerial vehicle struck an apartment in the city of Kirishi, Leningrad Region. The family living in the apartment was evacuated, but there was no need to evacuate the entire entrance.

Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad Region, said that 81 drones had been shot down over the region. According to him, drone strikes were also recorded in Kirishi’s industrial zone.

„There have been instances of unmanned aerial vehicles striking the industrial zone of the city of Kirishi. Fragments were also recorded striking one of the apartments,“ Drozdenko wrote.

The authorities have not reported any injuries. The extent of the damage to the residential building or industrial facilities has also not been specified.

Drone threat and flight restrictions

A drone threat was declared in the Leningrad Region amid the attack. Due to the threat, operations at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg were temporarily suspended.

Earlier, Drozdenko said that 38 drones had been shot down over the region, with the number subsequently rising to 81. The governor said that air defense operations were continuing.

As of the publication of this information, there were no confirmed reports of fatalities or injuries. The perpetrators of the attack have not been identified either. The consequences in the industrial zone and the damage to buildings in Kirishi are being clarified.

Sources: rbc.ru, absatz.media