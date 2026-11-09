Cuba: The US exerted strong pressure before the embargo vote

The United States exerted “extremely strong” pressure on other countries to change their positions ahead of the vote in the UN General Assembly on the US embargo against Cuba. This was stated by Havana’s permanent representative to the world organization, Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, in an interview with a TASS correspondent.

“In the days before the vote on October 27 and 28, my colleagues at the UN told me that the actions of the US government to change their positions were insane — that was the exact word they used. The pressure was extremely strong, and I heard about it from my colleagues every day,” the diplomat said.

The Cuban side’s claims came after the vote on October 28, when the General Assembly adopted, for the 34th consecutive time, a resolution calling for an end to the US economic, trade and financial embargo against Cuba. The document received 130 votes “in favor,” 17 “against” and 25 abstentions.

The vote showed a significant weakening of support for Havana. In 2025, the resolution was adopted with 165 votes “in favor,” 7 “against” and 12 abstentions. Among the countries that voted against it this year were the United States and Israel.

The pressure before the vote

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez also accused Washington of threatening countries with consequences and sanctions if they supported the resolution. Reuters reported before the vote that Havana had made these accusations amid increased pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration against Cuba.

The Associated Press described Washington’s actions as a campaign to influence the outcome of the vote. According to the agency, a number of countries voted against the resolution or abstained for the first time, while the US called on countries to reject the document.

US representative to the UN Mike Waltz said before the vote that it was an opportunity for countries to oppose the Cuban government, which Washington accuses of corruption and repression. The US rejects the term “blockade” and points out that it continues to carry out limited exports to Cuba.

The resolution does not lift the embargo

The General Assembly’s decision has political but not legally binding force. It cannot, by itself, end the US restrictions that have been in place for more than six decades. Their repeal requires a decision by the US Congress.

Following this year’s vote, Cuban diplomacy will continue to use the annual resolution as an international means of pressure against US policy. Washington, for its part, maintains its position that the main cause of the crisis on the island is the actions of the Cuban government, not the embargo.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, efe.com