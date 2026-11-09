Maduro in a Brooklyn Jail: He Has Lost Weight, Is Unhappy with the Food, and Reads the Bible and Quran

Nicolás Maduro spends much of his time in a Brooklyn jail with the Bible and Quran in his hands. The former president of Venezuela has lost significant weight, complains about the food, and meets with religious leaders while awaiting trial in the federal case against him in New York, “The New York Times” reports.

Maduro has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center since January 3, 2026, when he was captured in Venezuela and taken to the United States. According to people familiar with his daily life, he spends most of his time reading religious and philosophical texts. These include the Bible and the Quran.

In prison, Maduro has spoken with a Catholic priest and a rabbi. His interest in religion is not new, but according to the newspaper’s sources, it has intensified since his detention. Previously, Maduro maintained ties with Catholic and evangelical circles and also showed an interest in the Hindu spiritual teacher Sathya Sai Baba.

He Has Lost Weight and Is Unhappy with the Food

Maduro has lost noticeable weight since entering custody. Two people familiar with his eating habits claim that the quality of the prison food accelerated the change. Before his detention, he followed a diet similar to the paleo diet.

Earlier footage from court hearings also showed that Maduro appeared thinner. The jail where he is being held is known for its harsh conditions and for a separate unit for high-risk and high-profile detainees. Rapper Sean Combs, financier Sam Bankman-Fried, and Luigi Mangione have been held there.

The Metropolitan Detention Center has a capacity of about 1,300 people. The facility has faced years of criticism over incidents of violence, staff shortages, and problems with medical care. According to earlier reporting by CBS News, Maduro is being held in a secure unit described by law enforcement officials as a “jail within a jail.”

He Is Awaiting Trial on Several Charges

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are defendants in a case involving narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, and other crimes. In October, U.S. prosecutors added charges related to an alleged campaign of repression and torture against political opponents, including U.S. citizens.

Neither has pleaded guilty. At the October hearing, Maduro said: “I reject this document in its entirety as false accusations.” The prosecution’s claims have not yet been proven in court.

The trial is scheduled for June 2027. Before then, the court must consider a number of defense motions, including objections to the indictment and the argument that Maduro should be entitled to immunity as a head of state. According to The Associated Press and other U.S. media outlets, the defense is also challenging the way Maduro and Flores were brought to the United States.

Until a court ruling is issued, Maduro remains an accused defendant, not a convicted person. For now, his daily life in Brooklyn consists of limited access to the outside world, conversations with his lawyers and family, religious reading, and waiting for a trial that could last for months.

Sources: nytimes.com, cbsnews.com, apnews.com