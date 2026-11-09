Ursula von der Leyen to visit Romania over Black Sea crisis

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Romania on Monday, November 9, as part of a tour of the Black Sea region. In Bucharest, she will meet with President Nicușor Dan and Prime Minister Luca Niculescu.

Nicușor Dan will receive von der Leyen at Cotroceni Palace at 3:30 p.m. The talks will take place against the backdrop of drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea, which have heightened concerns about the security of shipping and critical infrastructure in the region.

According to presidential adviser Valentin Naumescu, the main topics will be European defence and security, with a focus on the Black Sea, the competitiveness of the European Union and current energy issues. “European defence and security, especially security in the Black Sea region, are among the topics that will be discussed,” Naumescu said.

Maritime security centre among the priorities

Romania and Bulgaria are preparing to establish a maritime security centre in the Black Sea. The idea is for the structure to support information-sharing, monitoring of the maritime situation and the protection of critical infrastructure, while complementing NATO’s activities.

The talks will also include the issue of EU enlargement, specifically Romania’s support for the accession of the Republic of Moldova. The EU’s new multiannual financial framework for the 2028–2034 period is also expected to be discussed.

After Bucharest, the President of the European Commission will visit Bulgaria. The programme foresees her being in Varna on November 10 for a meeting with Prime Minister Rumen Radev and a visit to the Naval Academy. Later in the week, von der Leyen will attend the UN climate conference COP31 in Antalya, followed by meetings of European leaders in Dublin.

Sources: agerpres.ro, euronews.ro, apnews.com