Russians shot down 430 Ukrainian Armed Forces drones overnight

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said that air defense forces had intercepted and destroyed 430 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in a single night. According to the ministry, the attack was carried out between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on November 8 and 8:00 a.m. on November 9.

“Over the past night, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 430 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The areas identified by Moscow are Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Lipetsk, Oryol, Pskov, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver and Tula regions, the Moscow region and Crimea.

Sources: apnews.com