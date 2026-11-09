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Russians shot down 430 Ukrainian Armed Forces drones overnight

Russians shot down 430 Ukrainian Armed Forces drones overnight

Russia’s Ministry of Defense identified 15 areas where air defense forces were active.

Nov 9, 2026 07:45 71

Russians shot down 430 Ukrainian Armed Forces drones overnight - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said that air defense forces had intercepted and destroyed 430 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in a single night. According to the ministry, the attack was carried out between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on November 8 and 8:00 a.m. on November 9.

“Over the past night, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 430 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The areas identified by Moscow are Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Lipetsk, Oryol, Pskov, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver and Tula regions, the Moscow region and Crimea.

Sources: apnews.com