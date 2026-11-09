Merz: I will not avoid talks with Putin

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz does not rule out talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Miami. “I will not avoid talks with Putin,” Merz says, clarifying that any such meeting would depend on the circumstances.

The summit is scheduled for December 14 and 15, 2026, in Miami. Putin was invited by U.S. President Donald Trump, but it has not yet been confirmed whether the Russian president will attend.

Ukraine must be at the table

Merz insists that any talks with Putin cannot turn into negotiations about Ukraine without Kyiv’s participation. If the war is discussed at the meeting, “the president of Ukraine must be at the table,” the German chancellor says.

According to him, it would be unacceptable for third countries to decide Ukraine’s fate without Ukrainian participation. Merz also emphasizes the need for European countries to be present in talks concerning the security of the continent.

Berlin continues its support for Kyiv

The German government says that peace negotiations are possible only with the participation of Ukraine and Europe. Germany continues to support Kyiv politically, financially and militarily until Moscow demonstrates a willingness to engage in serious negotiations.

Merz’s position comes against the backdrop of diplomatic contacts between Germany and Russia. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in New York. After the meeting, Berlin assessed Russia’s response as a sign that Moscow is currently showing no interest in genuine negotiations to end the war.

Merz has already stated that any talks with Putin would not mean a change in Germany’s support for Ukraine. The next opportunity for direct contact between the two leaders could be the G20 summit in Miami, if the Russian president accepts Trump’s invitation.

Sources: wp.de, tagesspiegel.de, bundeskanzler.de