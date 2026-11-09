Iran: No Unauthorized Vessels Passed Through the Strait of Hormuz Overnight

Not a single unauthorized vessel passed through the Strait of Hormuz overnight, an unnamed representative of the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said, as quoted by Iranian state media.

“Not a single unauthorized vessel passed through the maritime route overnight,” the representative said. According to him, navigation systems in the southern part of the strait had been destroyed. The report did not specify the number, names or flags of the vessels that had been tracked, nor did it clarify exactly when the systems were destroyed.

Reuters did not cite independent confirmation of Iran’s claim regarding shipping through the strait overnight. The Strait of Hormuz remains at the center of the ongoing confrontation between Iran and the United States, which maintains a naval blockade around Iranian ports and the strategic waterway.

Explosions on Qeshm Island

Iranian state media also reported explosions on Qeshm Island, located in the Strait of Hormuz area. A local official said the U.S. strike had not affected vital infrastructure or essential services, and that the targeted sites were far from residential and commercial areas.

U.S. authorities have not publicly confirmed details about the explosions. In a separate incident, the U.S. Central Command said it had disabled a vessel flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis after it ignored repeated warnings and attempted to leave the area following a visit to an Iranian port.

Against this backdrop, Iran continues to insist that vessels must coordinate their passage with its military structures and obtain permission. Washington, for its part, portrays its actions as part of the blockade and measures to control shipping around Iran.

Sources: arabnews.com, apnews.com