Russia reports strikes on ships and energy facilities in Ukraine

Russia reported a series of strikes on Ukrainian ships, energy facilities and a plant producing unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the Ministry of Defence, a cargo ship was hit overnight in the Black Sea, southwest of Odesa. According to the Russian version, it was carrying weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian army. Moscow also reported a strike on a container ship that was delivering dual-use equipment and goods to Ukraine. Reuters notes that the Russian claims about the ships have not been independently verified, while Kyiv has not immediately commented.

The Russian military also said that a plant in Poltava region, which according to Moscow assembles long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, had been attacked. The same statement claimed that electrical substations in Kryvyi Rih and Cherkasy, as well as a traction electrical substation in Vinnytsia region, had been destroyed.

Damage and power outages in Dnipropetrovsk region

A company and infrastructure facilities were damaged in Dnipropetrovsk region, said the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha. “A company in Dnipro has been damaged,” he wrote. According to him, infrastructure in Kamianske and Kryvyi Rih district was also damaged.

Ukrainian energy company DTEK said that the attack on energy facilities in the region had left more than 600,000 consumers without electricity. Hospitals and critical infrastructure facilities switched to backup power, according to information cited by Reuters.

Explosions were reported in Dnipro overnight. Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported drone attacks on several areas of the region and damaged infrastructure in Kamianske district and Kryvyi Rih.

Sources: new.streetinsider.com, kommersant.ru, ukrinform.net