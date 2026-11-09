12 migrants die off Crete, 18 rescued

12 migrants have died off the island of Crete after Greek authorities found their boat about 15 nautical miles south of the island. Eighteen people from the same vessel were rescued by a passing cargo ship, the Greek Coast Guard reported.

“The vessel was found about 15 nautical miles south of Crete,” the Greek Coast Guard said. The survivors were taken off the boat, while the bodies remained on board for subsequent transport. The identities of the deceased and the cause of their deaths have not yet been reported.

Two more vessels in the area

Two more boats were detected in separate operations south of Crete. One was carrying 47 people and the other – 40. According to the Greek authorities, everyone on board was taken to safety, with Coast Guard vessels and Frontex aircraft involved in the operations.

The three incidents were recorded in an area through which an increasing number of boats have been traveling from North Africa to Greece in recent months. The route to Crete is one of the most dangerous in the Mediterranean because of the long distance and the use of small, overloaded vessels.

Sources: apnews.com, reader.gr