Russia attacks Ukraine with 317 drones, people injured

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 317 attack unmanned aerial vehicles, the Ukrainian Air Force reported. They included Shahed drones, jet-powered aircraft, Gerbera, Parody and other models. According to the Ukrainian side, 276 aerial targets were shot down or suppressed, but hits were recorded at 31 locations, while debris fell at nine other sites.

“As of 8:00 a.m., the air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 271 enemy Shahed-type drones and five more unmanned aerial vehicles of other types,” the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement. At the time the information was published, several attack drones were still in the air, and the operation to neutralize them was ongoing.

Seven people injured in Poltava region

Seven people, including a child, were injured in Poltava region. The State Emergency Service reported that a residential district in Kremenchuk and a private enterprise in Kremenchuk district had been hit. Fires broke out at several locations, and rescuers assisted 15 residents.

The fires had been extinguished by morning. Earlier, regional authorities had also reported a strike on a private home in Kremenchuk district, which caused a fire. The injured received medical assistance.

New strikes on Zaporizhzhia region

Six people, including one child, were injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. Over a 24-hour period, Russian forces carried out 819 strikes on 52 settlements in the region, Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Region Defense Council, reported.

According to Fedorov, 25 airstrikes, 601 attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles, five strikes with multiple-launch rocket systems and 188 artillery strikes were carried out. Sixty reports were received of damage to infrastructure facilities, homes and vehicles.

Ukraine reports new Russian losses

The General Staff of Ukraine also reported that 2,980 Russian servicemen had been lost over the past 24 hours. According to the data, the total personnel losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the war amount to approximately 1,609,380 people.

Over the same period, the Ukrainian side reported that four Russian tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 68 artillery systems, six multiple-launch rocket systems, two air defense systems and 1,843 operational-tactical drones had been destroyed or damaged. These figures were reported by the Ukrainian General Staff and have not been independently verified.

Sources: pravda.com.ua