The Eurotroika to Attend Ukraine Talks in Abu Dhabi

Representatives of the United Kingdom, France and Germany will be present in Abu Dhabi during the talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States scheduled for November 10 and 11, the European edition of Politico reports, citing various sources. The Eurotroika will be represented at the level of national security advisers.

According to the publication, the advisers are unlikely to sit at the table for the main discussions. They will be “in close proximity” to the talks, with their role and degree of involvement depending on how the discussions develop.

A German official quoted by Politico described the meeting in the capital of the United Arab Emirates as an “initial” session. He said that “additional” meetings would follow, while the final format would be clarified “in the course of the negotiations.”

The planned meeting is intended to bring together Russian, Ukrainian and American representatives in an attempt to revive the diplomatic process aimed at ending the war. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said the agenda includes ending the conflict, post-war security arrangements and de-escalation measures.

France Confirms European Participation

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed that European representatives would be in Abu Dhabi. “The Europeans will be well represented. France will be in Abu Dhabi to take part in these discussions,” he told RTL radio, as quoted by Reuters.

Barrot clarified that he personally would not take part at the negotiating table. He said, however, that a European presence was necessary because any agreement affecting European security had to be discussed with the countries of the continent.

This outlines a format in which Washington mediates between Moscow and Kyiv, while the United Kingdom, France and Germany monitor the process from close by. So far, there has been no official announcement of the names of the advisers who will represent the three countries, nor of whether they will take part in separate bilateral talks.

The upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Whether a next round will be agreed and what role the European representatives will play is expected to become clear in the course of the talks.

Sources: investing.com, apnews.com, euronews.com