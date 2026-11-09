20 migrants dead off Crete, 133 rescued

At least 20 migrants have died in several boat incidents south of the island of Crete, while 133 people have been rescued, Greek authorities and local media reported.

In the first case, recorded on November 7, rescuers found a boat about six nautical miles southwest of Kali Limenes. Twenty-eight people and the body of a man were taken from it. Seven more bodies were later found in the same boat.

On Monday, the Greek Coast Guard found another boat about 15 nautical miles southeast of Kali Limenes. Twelve bodies were found on board, while 18 people were rescued. The boat had been spotted by a passing cargo ship flying the Moroccan flag.

“It is unclear how the migrants died,” the Greek Coast Guard said.

Two more boats were located about 30 and 31 nautical miles south of Kali Limenes. They were carrying approximately 47 and 40 people, respectively. Everyone was rescued by vessels operated by the European agency Frontex after the boats were detected with the help of a manned and an unmanned aircraft.

They departed from the Libyan coast

According to accounts from those rescued in the first incident, the boats departed from the Libyan coast on November 3 or 4. They said they had paid between 12,000 and 16,000 Libyan dinars for the journey to Greece.

Two of those rescued were taken to the university hospital in Heraklion for medical treatment. The others were directed to temporary reception and identification centers, Greek media reported.

The rescue operations were carried out amid an increase in crossings along the route from Libya to Crete. The identities and nationalities of those who died in the latest incident have not been disclosed, while the cause of their deaths remains under investigation.

Sources: ekathimerini.com, apnews.com