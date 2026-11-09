Russian drone kills three people in strike on Odesa

Three people were killed in a strike by a Russian jet-powered drone on an infrastructure facility in Odesa. One injured person has been hospitalized in serious condition, said Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

“Unfortunately, three people were killed in the enemy attack on an infrastructure facility. One injured person has also been reported. He is in serious condition. Medics are providing him with all the necessary assistance,” Lysak said.

Air raid alert lasted 12 minutes

The air raid alert in the Odesa region was issued at 09:22 and lifted at 09:34. At 09:23, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that a jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle was flying toward the city from the northern part of Odesa region.

No details were added to the report of the attack about the type of infrastructure facility that was hit or the extent of the material damage. The identities of those killed and the injured person were also not disclosed.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, tsn.ua