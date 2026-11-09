Ukraine strikes Iskander plant in Russia

Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck the Morozov plant in Russia’s Leningrad Region during the night of November 9. The facility manufactures solid-fuel charges for the engines of 9M723 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces reported.

The plant is located in the settlement of Morozov, near St. Petersburg. According to the Ukrainian military command, three production workshops were damaged in the strike. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Manufacturer of components for Russian missiles

“Explosives are produced here, and solid fuel has been developed for the engines of the Topol-M missile systems. For the 9M723 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, the plant also manufactures and supplies solid-fuel charges for the 9Kh820 engines,” Ukraine’s General Staff said.

The Morozov plant is part of Russia’s military-industrial complex and belongs to the state corporation Rostec. According to Ukraine’s General Staff, its production is linked to the supply of components for missile systems used by the Russian armed forces.

The 9M723 missile is the main munition of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system. It uses a solid-fuel engine, and striking facilities that manufacture fuel and individual components for such systems is part of Ukraine’s efforts against Russia’s military-industrial capacity.

Ukraine’s General Staff did not provide details about the weapon used or any possible casualties. No final assessment of the material damage has been announced either.

The Morozov plant has previously been linked to the production of explosives and solid rocket fuel for Russian missile systems. The specific consequences of the strike will be clarified by the Ukrainian side.

Sources: oboronka.mezha.ua, ukr.net