Viktor Orbán’s brother detained on suspicion of human trafficking

The brother of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán – Áron Orbán – has been detained on suspicion of human trafficking, Péter Magyar reported, citing media reports. So far, the Hungarian authorities have not officially confirmed that he is among those detained.

The National Bureau of Investigation and the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office carried out joint investigative actions in Budapest and at two locations in Pest County. According to the authorities, several people have been detained, while searches are being conducted at addresses linked to the investigation. The agencies are working on two separate criminal proceedings, with further details promised later.

Operation at property linked to an Áron Orbán company

Telex reported that in the morning, officers from the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office arrived at a property in Fótliget linked to a company owned by Áron Orbán. The head of the office, Anna Unger, neither confirmed nor denied to the outlet that officers from the Counter Terrorism Centre had been at the site.

Sources close to Orbán, speaking to Telex, confirmed that the operation had taken place but could not say whether the former prime minister’s brother had been detained. The office itself confirmed only that it had carried out “new investigative actions” in a case involving Áron Orbán.

Viktor Orbán: “My brother is merely a means”

Viktor Orbán reacted to the reports in a Facebook post. He accused the new government of using the case for a political vendetta and to distract attention from a meeting of the parliamentary National Security Committee.

“I am the target, while my brother is merely a means,” Viktor Orbán wrote.

At the same time, Péter Magyar said that according to media reports, Áron Orbán had been detained on suspicion of human trafficking. This claim has not been confirmed by the investigative authorities.

Previous investigation into visa services

The case is unfolding against the backdrop of an earlier investigation linked to visa services and people from Áron Orbán’s business circle. In September, the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office took over a case examining allegations that political contacts had been used to arrange residence permits and visas for foreign nationals.

So far, the operation, the detention of several individuals and the connection of the proceedings to human trafficking have been officially confirmed. It has not been reported whether Áron Orbán has been charged, nor what specific actions have been taken against him. The authorities are expected to publish additional information about the investigation.

Sources: telex.hu, hu.euronews.com, 444.hu