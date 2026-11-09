Merz: Freedom and democracy must never be taken for granted

Freedom and democracy must never be taken for granted, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on the occasion of the 37th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“November 9 represents the darkest and happiest hours of our history: antisemitism and persecution, the beginning of democracy and the fall of the Wall,” Merz wrote. He called for these values to be defended in Germany and Europe.

One date, three turning points

On November 9, 1989, the opening of the border crossing points in Berlin brought an end to the division between East and West Germany. The event became one of the symbols of the end of the Cold War and the pursuit of political freedom in Europe.

The same date also has a darker side. On November 9, 1938, Nazi units began mass attacks against the Jewish population in Germany and Austria. The pogroms went down in history as Kristallnacht and were among the key steps toward the subsequent destruction of European Jewry.

On November 9, 1918, the German Republic was proclaimed. That is why the date holds a special place in German historical memory, combining the beginning of the democratic order, the persecution of Jews and the end of the country’s division.

Anniversary marked with events in Berlin

Berlin is marking the anniversary with a program running from November 7 to 14, dedicated to freedom, democracy and human rights. More than 150 discussions, exhibitions, concerts, tours and other events are planned as part of Freedom Week.

Later in the day, Merz is scheduled to take part, together with Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder and the president of the state parliament, Ilse Aigner, in a ceremony in Munich marking the 20th anniversary of the Ohel Jakob Main Synagogue.

Sources: ansa.it, wiwo.de, lapresse.us