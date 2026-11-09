Ukrainian delegation heads to talks in Abu Dhabi

The Ukrainian delegation has set off for Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia are scheduled for November 10 and 11. This was announced by the head of Ukraine’s negotiating team and chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov.

According to him, representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, as well as representatives of NATO and the European Commission, will be in the United Arab Emirates on the same days. The Ukrainian delegation will hold separate coordination meetings with its European partners.

“We will hold separate coordination meetings with our European partners. It is fundamentally important for us to maintain close coordination with all our key partners, ensure consistency of positions and a common understanding of the next steps in the negotiating process,” Umerov said.

He stressed that Ukraine is doing everything necessary to ensure that Europe is part of the diplomatic process. The position is linked to Kyiv’s insistence that European countries participate in discussions on security issues and future guarantees for Ukraine.

European involvement surrounding the talks

Representatives of the European Commission, the European Council, Germany, France and the United Kingdom are expected to participate at the level of security advisers. The chief of staff of NATO’s secretary general will also be in Abu Dhabi.

Preparations for the meetings began with talks in Brussels. On November 5, representatives of NATO, the United States, Ukraine, European countries and the European Union discussed future security guarantees for Ukraine and a new European security strategy. A day earlier, representatives of Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, NATO, the World Bank and the European Commission discussed a plan for Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction and financing in 2027.

Umerov thanked the United Arab Emirates for providing the venue and for its support. He also thanked U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – for their active involvement and preparation of the meetings.

The talks in Abu Dhabi are expected to determine the next steps in the diplomatic process between Ukraine, the United States and Russia. The Ukrainian side has stated that parallel coordination with European countries will continue.

Sources: pravda.com.ua