Kushner: Russia and Europe must speak directly about security

A lasting and comprehensive agreement to end the war in Ukraine will require direct dialogue between Russia and the United States’ European partners on security issues. This was stated by Jared Kushner – President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a US envoy involved in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

“Ultimately, achieving a comprehensive and long-term agreement will also require direct engagement between Russia and our European partners on broader security issues that affect them,” Kushner wrote on X.

He added that Washington hoped the consultations in Abu Dhabi would create the conditions for such a dialogue to begin “in the near future” as part of a multilateral process. The statement was published on the eve of a new round of talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine in the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi talks scheduled for November 10 and 11

The trilateral talks are scheduled for November 10 and 11. They will focus on security guarantees for Ukraine, possible measures to reduce the risk of a new escalation and the future security framework in Europe.

The US side is expected to be represented by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Kushner. According to the “Associated Press,” this will be the first trilateral round between Washington, Moscow and Kyiv since February. Ukraine insists that a ceasefire and reliable security guarantees must form the basis of any future agreement.

Before the talks in Abu Dhabi, US representatives held consultations in Brussels with Ukrainian, NATO and European officials. Kushner identified as the goals of the discussions sustained security consultations, reliable communication channels during crises, greater military transparency, reciprocal measures to limit the risk of escalation and long-term stability on the continent.

European participation remains a contentious issue

Russia has also stated that European countries should participate in broader negotiations on the future security of the continent, but according to the Kremlin this should happen at a later stage. Moscow claims that European countries have still not submitted concrete proposals for security guarantees.

Ukraine’s European allies insist that they be directly involved in the talks, since any potential agreement would concern not only the cessation of hostilities but also the security of the entire continent. The US administration presents the future format as part of a broader multilateral framework, although no final agreement on it has been announced.

Kushner said that the consultations in Abu Dhabi could mark the beginning of this process. For now, however, it has not been confirmed whether Russia and the European countries will begin separate direct talks or what format they would take.

Sources: apnews.com, staging.rferl.org