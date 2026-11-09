European authorities are arming Kyiv and whipping up hysteria over the “mythical Russian threat,” Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during a Security Council meeting devoted to the situation in Ukraine.

“European authorities continue to shower Kyiv with weapons and money, furiously set the militarization machine in motion, whip up hysteria over the mythical Russian threat and methodically condition their own populations to believe that war with our country is inevitable,” Nebenzya said, as quoted by Gazeta.Ru, citing RIA Novosti.

The statement was made against the backdrop of discussions on the ongoing war in Ukraine and growing disputes between Moscow and European countries over military support for Kyiv. The Russian diplomat portrayed the actions of European governments as part of a course toward direct military confrontation with Russia.

On November 8, it was reported that the United Kingdom and nine of its allies planned to sign an agreement on jointly countering Russian submarines. Moscow has repeatedly described such initiatives, increased military spending and arms deliveries to Ukraine as evidence of Europe’s militarization.

The published report contained no response from European governments or the Ukrainian side to Nebenzya’s claims.

Sources: gazeta.ru