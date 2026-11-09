Trump Casts Doubt on the Results of the U.S. Elections

U.S. President Donald Trump questioned the legitimacy of the midterm congressional elections held on November 3. His statement was published on Truth Social six days after Republicans suffered heavy losses, including in traditionally conservative states such as Texas and South Carolina.

“Does anyone really believe that these “elections” were fair? How is it possible that the polls were so wrong? Some of the “jumps” in votes during early voting were so enormous that it was impossible to win, regardless of how many people went out to vote. Everything depends on the machines, which are much more important than the voters,” Trump wrote.

Democrats Took Control of Congress

The election results gave the Democratic Party control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. In the upper chamber, Democrats won several seats previously held by Republicans, including those in Texas and South Carolina. The victories were described as historic because they were achieved in states that had long been considered Republican strongholds.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton. In South Carolina, Annie Andrews defeated Republican candidate Darlene Graham. Democrats also won Senate seats in Kansas, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio and Maine.

No Evidence of Manipulated Voting Machines

Trump’s claim about the role of voting machines is not supported by evidence of large-scale or coordinated vote switching. PolitiFact notes that there is no data showing that the machines deliberately changed voters’ choices on a broad scale. Cases involving technical problems can be identified and corrected through established procedures, but on their own they do not prove fraud.

Trump’s post repeats his familiar strategy of questioning election results when they are unfavorable to him or to the Republican Party. This time, the doubts were raised after a vote that changed the political balance in Washington, but the statement did not identify specific precincts or states, or provide verifiable data on irregularities.

What Comes Next

The new Congress will begin its term in January 2027, when the newly elected members are sworn in. Until then, procedures to finalize and certify the election results in the individual states will continue. Democratic control of both chambers will give the party a leading role in setting the legislative agenda and in congressional oversight of the president’s administration.

Sources: apnews.com, independent.co.uk, politifact.com