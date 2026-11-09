Budanov expects new prisoner exchanges after Abu Dhabi meeting

Kyrylo Budanov expects new exchanges of prisoners of war to be agreed after the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia in Abu Dhabi. The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine said that the humanitarian issue will be among the main topics of the meeting.

“I very much hope for a constructive dialogue. We plan to pay great attention to the humanitarian issue. We need to step up prisoner exchanges. I am counting on the dialogue in the UAE producing a practical result and enabling us to agree on the next stages for bringing our people home,” Budanov said.

The talks are scheduled for November 10 and 11

The trilateral talks in the capital of the United Arab Emirates are scheduled for November 10 and 11. Representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia will take part. In parallel with the main talks, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are expected to meet with European representatives.

Representatives of the European Commission, the European Council, Germany, France and the United Kingdom will attend the talks at the level of security advisers. The head of the office of the NATO Secretary General has also been invited.

The composition of the Ukrainian delegation

Ukraine will be represented by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, his first deputy Serhii Kyslytsia, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitskyi, and the chairman of the parliamentary group “Servant of the People,” David Arakhamia.

The Ukrainian side does not expect a breakthrough during the first meeting between representatives of Russia and the United States. According to Kyiv’s preliminary position, greater hopes are being placed on the second round of talks.

Sources: pravda.com.ua