Ukraine introduces power restrictions following new Russian attacks

Ukraine will introduce hourly power cuts in some regions on November 10 due to the consequences of the massive Russian attacks on energy facilities. Restrictions involving 2 to 4 groups simultaneously will apply to all categories of consumers, while industrial enterprises will be subject to capacity-limitation schedules throughout the day, the national energy company “Ukrenergo” reported. ([]())

The application of four groups may mean more than 12 hours without electricity within a single day. The actual duration of the outages will depend on the schedule in the respective area and on whether the extent of the restrictions is changed during the day. “Ukrenergo” warned that the situation in the power system could change because of Russian shelling and urged consumers to use electricity economically when the power supply is restored.

The system is under pressure following the attacks, which left some consumers in 12 regions of the country without electricity on the morning of November 9. Each region is divided into six groups, with the number of groups applied indicating how many consumer groups are disconnected simultaneously.

Drone hits car in Kharkiv

Amid the problems with the power supply, a Russian drone hit a car in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district. According to preliminary information, one person was injured, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

“An enemy drone hit a car in the Kyivskyi district. According to preliminary information, one person was injured,” Oleh Syniehubov said.

No additional details have so far been reported about the injured person's condition or the damage to the car. The two incidents are part of the consequences cited by Ukrainian authorities and the energy operator as the reason for the ongoing restrictions on the power supply.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, epravda.com.ua