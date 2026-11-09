Russia will not accept a freezing of the conflict in Ukraine, as such a scenario would preserve the existing threats to its security and create conditions for a new escalation. This was stated by Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, during a meeting of the Security Council.

“We will not agree to a freezing of the conflict that would allow the existing threats to our security to remain and would create conditions for a new escalation,” the diplomat said.

According to Nebenzya, ending the hostilities without a broader political agreement would not lead to a lasting result. He stressed that a future settlement must be comprehensive, sustainable and long-term, and must also include the elimination of the “root causes” of the conflict.

Moscow rejects a temporary solution

The position presented by Nebenzya means that Moscow views a possible ceasefire or freezing of the conflict only as an interim measure that does not resolve the dispute in substance. According to the Russian diplomat, such an approach could leave unresolved the issues that Russia defines as threats to its national security.

Russia has already expressed a similar position. In August, Nebenzya described attempts to impose a freezing of the conflict as doomed to failure and said that Moscow would not accept an agreement concluded at the expense of its security interests.

In his statement before the Security Council, Nebenzya did not specify a timetable for further talks or new agreements between Moscow and Kyiv. His remarks made it clear that Russia would insist on a solution that, in its view, must eliminate the causes of the conflict rather than merely temporarily halt the hostilities.

Sources: ru.sputnik.kz, mk.ru, kommersant.ru