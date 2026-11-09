Iran Reports IAEA Inspection at Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency inspected Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant several days ago, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not publicly confirmed the visit.

“The latest inspection of the Bushehr nuclear power plant proves that this regulated cooperation is continuing,” Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran. He added that Iran’s diplomatic mission in Vienna maintains constant professional contact with the agency.

The Iranian representative said that the country had not ceased fulfilling its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and its safeguards agreement with the IAEA. In separate comments cited by Press TV, Baghaei said the inspectors had been at the facility nearly 10 days ago, which differs from his earlier description of the visit as having taken place “several days ago.”

Tehran Links Inspections to Attacks on Nuclear Facilities

Baghaei claims that attacks by the United States and Israel on Iranian nuclear facilities have made it more difficult to implement safeguards normally. According to him, under the current circumstances, cooperation with the IAEA cannot continue in the same way as before.

The spokesperson also criticized the IAEA Board of Governors and Director General Rafael Grossi. He accused them of failing to fulfill their obligations because of their positions following the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. These assessments represent the position of the Iranian government.

Bushehr Remains the Facility Accessible for Inspection

Bushehr is Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant. It is located on the country’s southern coast, generates electricity, and differs from the uranium enrichment facilities in Natanz and Fordow.

According to Al-Monitor, the IAEA last inspected Bushehr in June. The agency continued inspections of sites that were not affected by the attacks, but did not gain access to some of the facilities targeted in the strikes.

At present, the confirmed information is based on statements by the Iranian Foreign Ministry. It has not been announced when the IAEA will issue a public assessment of the visit or whether the inspectors will gain access to other nuclear sites in Iran.

Sources: al-monitor.com, timesofisrael.com, 599046384.r.worldcdn.net