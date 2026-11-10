Zelensky: Russia is trying to divide Ukraine along the Dnieper

Russia is trying to divide Ukraine along the Dnieper River by striking bridges and energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said following a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. According to him, the aim is to make people’s lives more difficult and disrupt connections between Ukrainian cities and villages.

“Russia is trying to divide Ukraine along the Dnieper and make life as unpleasant as possible for people, for our cities and villages,” Zelensky said in his address, as quoted by the Office of the President of Ukraine. The meeting discussed the consequences of the strikes on bridges and the power grid, as well as measures to protect the affected areas. Representatives of Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Sumy and Donetsk regions, the mayor of Kyiv, government officials and military commanders took part.

The negotiating team is already in Abu Dhabi

Zelensky’s statement came on the eve of the first meeting in Abu Dhabi between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia. The Ukrainian president said that Kyiv’s negotiating team was already in the United Arab Emirates and that the first meeting was scheduled for 10 November. European partners will also participate in separate formats.

The Ukrainian delegation includes the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov, the head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, his first deputy, Serhii Kyslytsia, deputy head of military intelligence Vadym Skibitskyi, and the chairman of the parliamentary group of “Servant of the People,” Davyd Arakhamia. Kyiv intends to propose steps toward de-escalation and seek understanding on organizing a meeting at the leaders’ level.

Kyiv links the front line to its positions at the negotiating table

Zelensky said that the actions of the Ukrainian military were strengthening the country’s position in the diplomatic process. He referred to a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi, on the situation at the front and said that every successfully completed task and every defensive operation that produces results increase Kyiv’s leverage in the negotiations.

Sources: pravda.com.ua