A Brazilian national who fought as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been accused of shooting a comrade-in-arms in the Zaporizhzhia region. The incident took place on October 12, 2026, and the details are set out in Ukrainian court documents reviewed by the Russian news agency TASS.

According to the court ruling, the suspect was part of a platoon in a special operations unit. The victim was a rifleman from the same unit. The document states that, following a sudden hostility, the Brazilian national fired at least one shot at him.

„On October 12, 2026, the Brazilian national, acting as a result of sudden hostility toward a rifleman from a platoon of a special operations unit, fired at least one shot into the right parietal region of the victim’s head with an automatic Heckler & Koch weapon, which led to his immediate death,“ the court ruling states.

In the criminal case, the weapon is specifically identified as a German HK416 assault rifle. The name of the deceased has not been made public.