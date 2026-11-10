Saudi Arabia Intercepts Two Missiles Heading Toward Riyadh

Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched toward the capital Riyadh, the Saudi-led coalition said. According to the Associated Press, the missiles were attributed to the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Powerful explosions were heard in the city. Falling debris damaged several floors of a Saudi Aramco administrative building in the King Abdullah Financial District. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said the damage was limited and that there were no deaths or injuries.

“The damage is limited and there are no injured or dead,” Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack. Their military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said that Riyadh’s financial district and other targets had been attacked. The group described the strike as a response to recent Saudi air operations in Yemen, which, according to the Houthis, caused civilian casualties. Saudi authorities have not confirmed all of the Houthis’ claims.

Other interceptions also reported

In a separate statement, the coalition said it had intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at the Eastern Province. Two cruise missiles targeting Riyadh and southern areas of Saudi Arabia were reported later. The discrepancy in the number of missiles is due to separate reports concerning different directions and types of weapons.

Reuters reported that Saudi forces had also destroyed Houthi missile launchers in Saada and Sanaa, which were believed to have been used in the attacks on Riyadh and the Eastern Province. Saudi Arabia continues to carry out airstrikes against the group’s positions in Yemen.

New escalation between Riyadh and the Houthis

The attack is part of the exchange of strikes between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, which has intensified in recent weeks. The group has carried out missile and drone attacks against Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities, while Riyadh has responded with strikes on military infrastructure in Yemen.

On October 10, a missile strike on King Khalid Airport in Riyadh killed 13 people and injured more than 300, according to published data. The latest strike against the capital caused no casualties, but the damage to the Saudi Aramco building shows that debris from the intercepted missiles fell in a busy financial district.

Sources: apnews.com, marketscreener.com, aa.com.tr