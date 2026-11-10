Katy Zakaria wants to return as Trump’s press secretary

Katy Zakaria is trying to get another chance as White House press secretary, despite being removed after just five days in the position, The New York Post reports, citing three sources close to President Donald Trump. According to them, Zakaria is seeking to win the support of both Trump and his new chief of staff, Stephen Miller.

The sources claim that Zakaria was spotted over the weekend at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate, where she was trying to attract his attention. She also took part in the election coverage of the conservative network Right Side Broadcasting Network.

According to one of the sources, Zakaria chose to appear on the program in the hope that Trump would see her performance and decide that she was once again suited to the role. Another person familiar with the conversation claims that she said she had acted as a joke. The sources’ accounts differ and do not constitute official confirmation of a new appointment.

Zakaria denies the report

Katy Zakaria herself rejected the claims. In a post cited by U.S. media, she wrote: “I am not applying for this role again. Claims that I am trying to get my job as President Trump’s press secretary back are completely false.”

She also said that she maintains “loyal and good relations” with the president. Her denial followed a report by The New York Post claiming that several senior Trump advisers believe Zakaria is seeking a second chance behind the lectern.

Five days in the position

Trump announced Zakaria as the new press secretary on October 9. She began work on October 12, but left the position on October 16 following criticism of her first briefing and of her performance in interviews. Her briefing lasted about 14 minutes and included only a few questions from reporters.

The brief tenure left the White House without a permanent press secretary. So far, there has been no official announcement that Zakaria will be reinstated, nor any confirmation that the president has decided to reappoint her.

Sources: mediaite.com, thedailybeast.com, investing.com