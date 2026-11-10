Trump defends Hegseth and announces investigation into Nvidia chief

US President Donald Trump defended Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, rejected the claim that Russia is not seeking peace, and said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said that the US was seeing “a very strong inclination” toward ending the war in Ukraine. According to him, both Russia and Ukraine are tired of the fighting and want an agreement. “I just think that Ukraine and Russia are tired of the war,” the president said.

Trump rejects doubts about Russia’s intentions

Trump’s comments came ahead of a new round of US mediation efforts to end the conflict. Talks between representatives of the US, Russia and Ukraine are expected to take place in Abu Dhabi and include the issue of security guarantees following a potential agreement.

The US president rejected the assessment that Moscow is not seeking peace, although according to reports by the Associated Press, Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a more cautious assessment of the prospects for the negotiations. The discrepancy highlights the differing tone within the administration: Trump speaks of war-weariness and a desire for a deal, while US officials emphasize the remaining disagreements over security and territory.

FBI investigating case involving Nvidia chief

Trump said that the FBI was looking into the case involving Huang after it became known that he had been involved with a woman accused by US officials of having ties to Chinese intelligence. The president said that Huang had not known about her alleged activities and expressed confidence that the head of Nvidia would be “in a good position.”

Nvidia’s board of directors launched an independent investigation after claims emerged that Huang had been targeted by foreign intelligence. China rejected the allegations of a scheme against him. The company’s shares fell 4.3% on Monday, bringing their decline since the previous Wednesday to around 11%.

Massie introduces resolution to impeach Hegseth

Against this backdrop, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie introduced a resolution to impeach Hegseth. The document cites alleged violations related to the war with Iran, military operations in Yemen and operations against suspected drug traffickers.

Trump said that he would stand behind the defense secretary. “I will support him,” the president said, hours after the resolution was introduced. He defended Hegseth, saying that the secretary had “won the war” in Venezuela and was winning the war with Iran. Hegseth himself said that he was not worried about the procedure and announced a press conference at which he would present his position.

Sources: apnews.com, ca.marketscreener.com