Iliana Iotova to Attend the Paris Peace Forum

Iliana Iotova will visit Paris on November 10 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and will participate in the ninth edition of the Paris Peace Forum. The event will be held under the motto “From Sovereignty to Cooperation” and will bring together more than 350 heads of state and government, representatives of international organizations, the non-governmental sector and business.

The main discussions will focus on international cooperation in conflict resolution, climate change, development and high technology. A key event on the agenda is the Summit for Children, at which the Bulgarian head of state will deliver a speech.

“The aim of the meeting is to place the well-being of children and their protection amid the many threats to peace at the center of the global development agenda,” the president’s press office said.

Iotova will speak about the generation growing up with artificial intelligence, as well as the benefits and risks of its introduction into schools. One of the highlights will be the need to develop critical thinking in children. She will also present examples from Bulgaria of the use of artificial intelligence in the educational process, including in support of children with special educational needs.

Meetings with the OECD, UNESCO and French Business

A meeting with Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, is planned in Paris. Bulgaria’s accession to the OECD is among the country’s main priorities.

Iotova will also hold talks with UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany. The meeting will take place in the year when Bulgaria marks 70 years of membership in the organization. The program also includes a meeting with representatives of MEDEF International, the international business cooperation arm of the French employers’ organization MEDEF, which operates in more than 120 countries.

Sources: bntnews.bg, nova.bg, bnrnews.bg