Who Are the Participants in the Abu Dhabi Talks

Russia, Ukraine and the US will be represented by experienced diplomats, intelligence officials and political advisers at the talks in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for November 10 and 11. The meeting will focus on the war in Ukraine, security guarantees and possible steps towards de-escalation.

Moscow will send a delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. It will include Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Director of the Main Directorate of the General Staff Admiral Igor Kostyukov and Deputy Head of the Main Operations Directorate Yuri Zhigarlovsky. The composition was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to “Interfax”.

The US agency Associated Press also identifies Medinsky as head of the Russian delegation, but notes a difference in its composition. According to the agency, the participants include Ryabkov, Galuzin and Kostyukov, while presidential aide Yuri Ushakov is named instead of Zhigarlovsky. The discrepancy has not been publicly clarified.

Kyiv Is Sending Umerov, Budanov and Arahamiia

The Ukrainian delegation will be headed by Rustem Umerov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. The named participants include the head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, the leader of the parliamentary group of “Servant of the People”, Davyd Arakhamia, and First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Serhii Kyslytsia.

RBC-Ukraine also names Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukrainian military intelligence, as well as an analyst from the Foreign Intelligence Service team. The Associated Press does not include Skibitskyi in its list, leaving the full composition of the Ukrainian delegation without unequivocal public confirmation.

Witkoff and Kushner Will Represent the US

The US side will be represented by President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The two have already taken part in contacts between Washington, Moscow and Kyiv.

Washington identifies security and the future European security architecture as key topics. Russia insists that European countries should not participate directly in the main format. “This is a matter for trilateral talks,” Dmitry Peskov said, as quoted by the Associated Press.

Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov said that the Ukrainian delegation would hold separate coordination talks with European representatives in Abu Dhabi. Representatives of the European Union, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and NATO are expected to arrive in the emirate, but it has not been confirmed whether they will be present in the actual negotiating room.

Sources: apnews.com, newsukraine.rbc.ua