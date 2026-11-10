Luhansk left without power after attack by Ukrainian drones

Electricity supplies in Luhansk and other municipalities in the Russian-occupied part of Luhansk Region were cut off following an attack by Ukrainian drones, Moscow-appointed local authorities reported.

According to the government of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, the strike hit an energy facility and caused a widespread power outage. “There remains a risk of further strikes against energy infrastructure,” the statement, cited by TASS, said.

The local administration did not say how many subscribers were affected or when electricity supplies were expected to be restored. Energy workers will work to eliminate the consequences, coordinating their actions with the operational situation and safety requirements. According to Reuters, the claim about the cause of the outage had not been independently verified.

The statement came after a series of attacks on energy facilities in the Russian-controlled parts of Luhansk Region. On November 7, more than 300,000 subscribers in the southern and central parts of the region were left without power following a drone attack, Kommersant reported. At the time, residents were also warned of possible temporary outages and voltage fluctuations.

Luhansk is under Russian control, while Moscow’s claim to annex Luhansk Region has not been recognized by Ukraine or the international community.

Sources: tass.com, devdiscourse.com, kommersant.ru