Only one question allowed at press conference with Ursula von der Leyen in Romania

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Only two questions were allowed during the joint press conference of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Romanian President Nicușor Dan in Bucharest – one for each of the two participants. This is also confirmed by the recording of the event published by the European Commission, which states that the format had been agreed in advance.

In a commentary, Ziarul Financiar claims that one of its journalists asked Ursula von der Leyen a question without a microphone after not being given the opportunity to speak from the podium. The question was: „When will the European Commission build a high-speed railway from Brussels to Bucharest, just as the governments of countries do not wait for provinces or regions to build motorways but assume this responsibility directly?“

According to the publication, von der Leyen heard the question, smiled and did not answer. Ziarul Financiar also claims that she read out a prepared response from the papers in front of her. These claims were presented in a commentary by the Romanian publication, not in an official statement by the European Commission.

Two questions about security in the Black Sea

The questions allowed were asked by Libertatea and TVR. Both were related to security along Romania’s border and in the Black Sea – the main topic of the talks between the guest and Dan. Before the visit, the president’s administration said that European defence, security in the Black Sea, competitiveness, energy and the European Union’s future financial framework would be among the issues discussed.

Ziarul Financiar points out that its question about a railway link between Brussels and Bucharest was asked precisely because of the European Commission’s role in major cross-border infrastructure projects. The publication links the issue to the need for better connectivity between the eastern and western parts of the European Union.

What the president’s administration said

According to Ziarul Financiar, representatives of the Presidential Directorate for Communications said that they determine how many questions will be asked and in what manner. The publication presents the position as a response to the question of who decided on the limited format.

The official recording of the press conference shows that the questions focused on Romania’s security and resilience amid hybrid threats and tensions in the Black Sea. Von der Leyen’s visit to Bucharest was part of a tour of the region that also included Bulgaria.

Sources: zf.ro, agerpres.ro