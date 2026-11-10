Trump on deportations: We want to remove the killers

United States President Donald Trump joined the premiere episode of C-SPAN’s evening program “Washington Journal Primetime” by phone. During the conversation, he answered questions about immigration and the war with Iran, defended Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and explained why he follows C-SPAN’s viewer call-in programs.

Asked what he watches on the television channel, Trump replied: “I like watching the conversations with viewers because that gives me some idea of where we stand.” The evening edition is hosted by C-SPAN journalist Mimi Gergis and was broadcast for the first time on November 9, 2026. C-SPAN presents the format as a continuation of its traditional program featuring direct viewer participation.

Trump’s position on deportations

On the subject of immigration, the president said that his deportation policy had not changed. “We want to remove the killers. Most of them have already been removed,” Trump said in the conversation, as quoted by C-SPAN.

He did not present any new specific measures, but repeated that the administration’s priority was removing from the country people who, according to U.S. authorities, had committed serious crimes.

On the war with Iran and the allegations against Hegseth

Trump defended the administration’s actions in the war with Iran. “With any change related to developments in the Middle East, the United States is fully prepared to act,” the president said.

His comments came as the House of Representatives began proceedings targeting Hegseth. Republican Thomas Massie filed eight articles of impeachment against the defense secretary, with the stated grounds including his actions in the war with Iran and other allegations of abuse of power. The House is expected to consider the matter by November 11.

“And how about impeaching the leaders of the stupid wars from which nothing was gained?” Trump asked, defending Hegseth.

According to The Associated Press, even possible approval of the impeachment by the House would not automatically lead to Hegseth’s removal. That would require a conviction in the Senate by a two-thirds majority.

Sources: youtube.com, apnews.com, investing.com