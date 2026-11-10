Russia has lost 2,220 servicemen in 24 hours, Kyiv claims

Russia has lost 2,220 servicemen over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports. This brings the total number of Russian personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion to approximately 1,611,600, according to Ukrainian data.

“The total combat losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amount to approximately 1,611,600 personnel,” Ukraine’s General Staff said in its daily report.

Russian equipment losses

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian side has reported three Russian tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems and three multiple-launch rocket systems put out of action. One Russian air defense system was also reported.

The list also includes eight ground-based robotic systems, 1,331 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 525 vehicles and fuel tankers, and three units of special equipment.

Overnight attack with a missile and 162 drones

Separately, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia had attacked Ukraine overnight with one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 162 attack unmanned aerial vehicles. The drones included 96 Gerbera decoys and Parody imitation drones.

According to preliminary data, by 7:30 a.m. Ukrainian air defenses had shot down or suppressed 135 drones, 70 of them jet-powered. Hits by Russian aerial attack weapons were recorded at 19 locations, while debris from downed aircraft fell at nine locations.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups, took part in repelling the attack. At the time the report was published, several attack drones were still in the air, and combat operations were continuing.

Sources: pravda.com.ua