US insists Europe take part in Ukraine peace talks

The US is insisting that Europe be given a direct place in the next round of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. President Donald Trump’s envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will raise the issue with Russia during talks in Abu Dhabi, POLITICO reports, citing US officials.

The first trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine and the US since February is taking place in Abu Dhabi. The US side wants this week to be the last meeting without the full participation of European representatives. “Europe needs to be at the table,” a US official quoted by POLITICO said.

Washington insists that future talks include European countries and institutions, but the question of exactly who will represent the continent remains unresolved. European governments and the institutions of the European Union will have to determine a common position. The issue is also expected to be discussed at an informal meeting of EU leaders in Dublin later this week.

Security and territorial issues divided over two days

According to US officials, the first day of talks will focus on security guarantees for Ukraine and the possible restructuring of Europe’s security architecture. On the second day, territorial issues will be discussed, including where future borders should be drawn.

European governments fear that the Trump administration may agree to longstanding demands by Russian President Vladimir Putin to limit NATO’s influence in the region. US officials, however, say that NATO will remain at the centre of Europe’s collective defence.

At the same time, Washington is not abandoning the need to rethink the continent’s security arrangements and relations with Russia. “Clearly, something is not working,” a US official said. According to him, Europe has “a lot of accumulated baggage” regarding changes to the existing system, as previous proposals and agreements have failed. “We need to build something new that works today,” he added.

Mark Rutte taking part in talks on reforms

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has actively participated in discussions with the US administration and shared ideas for changes to the security system. Security advisers from the United Kingdom, Germany and France, as well as representatives of Italy, NATO, the European Commission and the European Council, are expected to join the meetings in Abu Dhabi.

The most difficult issue remains the fate of the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. US officials claim that both sides have shown some “flexibility” on the issue in private discussions. The meetings this week are not expected to result in a final ceasefire. The aim is to maintain the momentum built up over recent weeks.

Washington insists that the two main negotiating tracks – on territorial issues and on future security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe – proceed in parallel and be resolved together.

Sources: politico.eu