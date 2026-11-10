Private Plane Carrying Six Foreign Nationals Crashes in the Philippines

A private plane carrying six foreign nationals crashed in the southern part of the Philippines. The accident occurred on Tuesday in Davao del Sur province, and rescue teams have been sent to the scene.

Jomar Caledo, an official with the local disaster management office in the city of Digos, said rescuers were still unable to determine the condition of the people on the plane. “For now, we cannot say whether the passengers and crew have died,” he said.

The nationalities of the six foreign nationals have not yet been announced. It has also not been specified how many people were on board in total, as the information about the aircraft refers separately to passengers and crew.

The aircraft’s model and registration, its route or the cause of the crash have not been reported. Reuters notes that the rescue operation is continuing and that information about the fate of those on board has not yet been confirmed.

Local authorities are expected to provide additional information after the teams reach the plane and establish the condition of everyone on board.

Sources: internazionale.it, jpost.com