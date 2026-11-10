Israel’s new Knesset convenes for its first session

Israel’s new Knesset will hold its first session and the swearing-in ceremony for its 120 lawmakers. The session will begin at 4:00 p.m. local time in Jerusalem in the presence of President Isaac Herzog, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Each newly elected and re-elected lawmaker will be called by name and will recite the established oath: “I declare that I will be loyal to the State of Israel and faithfully carry out my mandate in the Knesset.” The ceremony will also include addresses by Ohana and Netanyahu, as well as an appearance by the president.

Likud remains the largest party

The 26th Knesset was elected on October 27. According to the final results, Netanyahu’s Likud won 27 seats, while the opposition Yashar party of former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot won 21 mandates.

BeYachad has 12 lawmakers, the Joint List – 11, while HaDemokratim and the Arab Ra’am party – 8 each. Yisrael Beiteinu, Otzma Yehudit and United Torah Judaism each won 7 seats. Shas and Religious Zionism will be represented by 6 lawmakers each.

The result did not give either of the two main political blocs the necessary majority of 61 seats. Netanyahu’s bloc has 53 mandates, while the opposition parties linked to Eisenkot have 48. The Arab parties significantly increased their representation and became an important factor in negotiations over the future coalition.

Eisenkot receives the first mandate

President Isaac Herzog tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government. He has 28 days to do so and may receive an additional 14 days if necessary. Until a new cabinet is formed and a confidence vote is held, Netanyahu’s government will continue to carry out its duties.

The opening of parliament is taking place against the backdrop of coalition negotiations, whose outcome remains unclear. If Eisenkot fails to secure support, the president may entrust the mandate to another lawmaker. If successive attempts fail, Israel could face new elections.

The new Knesset includes 47 lawmakers entering parliament for the first time. The youngest lawmaker is 24-year-old Yonatan Shalev of BeYachad, who will become the youngest member of parliament in Israel’s history. Avi Harush, the father of a serviceman killed in the southern Gaza Strip in April 2024, will also take part in the ceremony. He will read Psalm 122.

Sources: jpost.com, apnews.com, timesofisrael.com