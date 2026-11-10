Ukraine Holds Meetings with the EU Ahead of UAE Talks

The Ukrainian delegation has begun meetings with European partners and the special representatives of the United States in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the planned trilateral talks with Russia. The first meeting is with representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission. US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also taking part.

“We have started work in the United Arab Emirates,” said Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian delegation and director of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service. He said the aim was to align positions and coordinate actions ahead of the next stage of the negotiation process.

Trilateral talks scheduled for November 10 and 11

Talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia are planned after the consultations with the European partners. They are to take place on November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi. European representatives will not be part of the trilateral format itself, but they are taking part in separate coordination meetings with the Ukrainian and American sides.

Ukraine will be represented by Umerov, the head of the president’s office, Kyrylo Budanov, his first deputy, Serhii Kyslytsia, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, Vadym Skibitskyi, and the chairman of the parliamentary group of the “Servant of the People” party, Davyd Arakhamia.

Kyiv focuses on security and reconstruction

The priorities outlined by Umerov include ending the hostilities, reliable post-war security guarantees, Ukraine’s economic recovery and development, as well as humanitarian issues.

“We are working to make maximum progress on these issues and bring peace closer,” Umerov said.

The Ukrainian side does not expect a breakthrough at the first meeting with representatives of Russia and the United States, but it does expect more substantial progress at the next stage of the negotiations. The talks in Abu Dhabi are the latest attempt to revive the diplomatic process involving the three countries.

Sources: pravda.com.ua