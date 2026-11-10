Zelensky to visit Denmark for talks on support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Denmark on November 10, the Danish government announced. The main topics of the talks will be military support for Ukraine and security in Europe.

Heads of state and government from Nordic countries will take part in the meeting. The agenda includes Ukraine’s urgent need for air defense and the protection of the country’s energy sector.

“We must continue to provide support and learn from Ukraine’s experience and knowledge so that we can protect Europe together,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

According to her, nearly five years after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the bombardments continue to affect civilians, aid centers, the water supply network and thermal power plants.

The visit to Denmark is part of a series of international meetings by the Ukrainian president. On November 3, Zelensky was in Berlin, where he held talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag President Julia Klöckner. On November 4, he visited Madrid.

Sources: pravda.com.ua